Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jared F. Golden (ME-CD2) surprised some political observers Wednesday with the announcement that he will no longer seek re-election in Maine’s Second Congressional District.

“Simply put, what I could accomplish in this increasingly unproductive Congress pales in comparison to what I could do in that time as a husband, a father, and a son,” Golden told the newspaper arm of the Bangor-based Pulse Marketing firm.

The Leeds native served in the Maine House of Representatives from 2014 to 2018, eventually rising to assistant majority leader before running for higher office.

In 2018, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Maine’s 2nd District, defeating Republican incumbent former Rep. Bruce Poliquin in a ranked-choice voting (RCV) runoff — the first such race decided by this method in congressional history.

Poliquin received more votes than Golden on Election Day (134,184 versus 132,013) and would have been declared the winner under traditional rules. But the two minor candidates who also participated in the race created a novel dynamic that allowed their voters’ second picks to be refactored into the runoff tally.

Golden has held the seat since winning because of the ranked-choice voting methodology. He won re-election in 2020 against former State Rep. Dale Crafts, in 2022 against Poliquin again, and in 2024 against former State Rep. Austin Theriault, each time via ranked-choice voting.

During his time in Congress, Golden was keenly aware that he was a Democrat representing a conservative district — a district that voted in 2016, 2020, and 2024 to give one Electoral College vote to President Donald Trump. A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, Golden relied heavily on his identity as a former serviceman to attract MAGA voters to split their tickets.

Walking the fine line between his conservative district and the far-left trends of the modern Democratic Party hasn’t been easy for Golden. He’s been assailed by far-left activists for his strident support for Israel, including recent incidents of mischief at his office by pro-Hamas/pro-Palestine vandals.

Prior to the 2024 presidential election, when many national Democrats had convinced themselves that former Vice President Kamala Harris was a legitimately good candidate, Golden irked liberal activists with an op-ed that predicted Trump would win the election and suggested that it would not be the end of the world.

Apart from his role as a member of the “Blue Dog Democrats,” who purport to represent the wing of the Democratic Party opposite Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, his tenure in Congress was mostly unremarkable.

In Maine politics, he made waves last year by publicly bucking Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ position on the sovereignty of Maine’s tribal nations. While Mills found a reason to skip out on the State of the Tribes address held at the State House, Golden made an appearance and was treated as a guest of honor. That affray was one of the few cases of the long-running antipathy between Mills and Golden spilling out into the public.

Golden’s 2026 prospects were already looking dimmer than you might expect for a multi-term incumbent Democrat, thanks to his receiving a primary challenger in the form of Democratic State Auditor Matt Dunlap, a long-time figure in Maine politics who’s previously served as Secretary of State.

Polling showed that Dunlap would stand an excellent chance of besting Golden in a primary race. But in a general election, Golden — and now presumably Dunlap — will face former Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

Although LePage has only ever run in Waterville mayoral races and statewide gubernatorial races, his track record in Maine’s Second Congressional District will be daunting for Democrats. After two successful terms as a conservative governor who reined in Maine’s finances while frequently butting heads with then-President Barack Obama, the LePage brand is strong in Maine’s conservative towns, townships, and cities. Plus, LePage has the unique advantage of speaking French — some say better than he speaks English — which continues to be a strong cultural factor in the Aroostook County areas around the St. John River Valley.

Dunlap’s fate in the election may have less to do with how he presents himself as a candidate and more to do with how the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) view the race on paper. On paper, they’ll see a Democratic candidate who’s never run successfully for a major office and who was positioning himself to the left of a Democratic incumbent with an already tenuous hold on a Trump district. That factor, plus LePage’s preeminence in central and northern Maine, could cause the so-called “smart money” in D.C. to decide that resources aimed at retaking the U.S. House of Representatives might be better spent in other, more competitive districts.

Then there’s the Trump factor. Although LePage endorsed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, he was clear that this endorsement stemmed from his loyalty to Christie as a result of his stewardship of the Republican Governors Association, which was key in helping LePage get re-elected in 2014. Following Trump’s nomination, LePage quickly became an outspoken supporter of the Commander-in-Chief, and the two are reputed to have a good relationship.

As Trump eyes a midterm election in which he could potentially see his Republican House majority stripped, flipping Maine’s 2nd District from Democrat to GOP would make tremendous sense mathematically. That could unleash the personality power of the president into a congressional district where he remains as popular as ever, and it could also mean national Republican money flowing in to support Trump.

Democrats’ chances of defending the seat with Golden on the ticket were already slim, but they’re even slimmer now — so Mainers might want to practice saying “Congressman Paul LePage.”