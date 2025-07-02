Left-wing religious symbols adorn the campus buildings of the taxpayer-funded Eastern Maine Community College where Carol Ann Lewandowski earns nearly $165,000 per year.

A professor earning nearly $165,000 per year at a taxpayer-funded community college in Maine is making waves after scolding a student who submitted a written assignment that critiqued a proposed gun control law.

“Wasn't your former speech a testimony to finding Jesus. Did Jesus pack heat?” asked Eastern Maine Community College (EMCC) professor Carol Ann Lewandowski, 64, of Verona Island.

“I find this 2nd amendment nonsense exhausting and highly recommend you choose a different topic since this one is not one I can easily grade, given my own disdain for the misinterpretations of the second amendment. hate to tell ya, but guns DO kill,” Lewandowski, an English professor and former chair of EMCC’s English Department.

Lewandowski’s hectoring ideological tirade was captured in an email to student Katherine Parker, who subsequently shared the exchange with WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler Show.

The unhinged rant was the professor’s response to an essay from Parker that evaluated current arguments advocated for gun control advancing in Maine, particularly in favor of a so-called “Red Flag” law that would allow the State to seize an individual’s firearms without any due process.

Listen to Parker explain the assignment, her submission, and her reaction to the scolding reply from her professor. (Audio courtesy of WVOM)

WVOM posted the entire contents of the deranged missive to their Facebook page, and The Robinson Report subsequently obtained further information about the situation.

Here’s the first response from Lewandowski who, it bears repeating, earns a whopping $165,000 off of taxpayers to write these kinds of emails:

In response, Parker explained to her professor that because the assignment was to produce an opinion essay, she would not be changing her topic or her opinion on the matter.

Lewandowski freaked out once again.

“Please change your topic as I earlier requested as this is a trigger issue for me,” Lewandowski demanded.

As Parker explained in her radio interview, the assignment Lewandowski had given was for students to write an essay about a topic in the news and craft a persuasive opinion essay about it.

Parker chose an op-ed from Douglas Rooks, a former journalist who occasionally writes pieces for government-subsidized outlets like the Bangor Daily News and the Portland Press Herald—almost always expressing a left-wing perspective.

Rooks’ piece was riddled with attacks on straw men, misunderstandings of Maine’s current and proposed gun control laws, and was ripe for a response of the variety Parker prepared.

For the most authoritative and fact-based analysis of Maine’s current “Yellow Flag” law versus the proposed “Red Flag” law that has Professor Lewandowski losing her bananas, watch Maine State Police Lt. Michael Johnston’s testimony below regarding the upcoming referendum.

And, for the record: The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution recognized the God-given right of all men to keep and bear arms for their own protection — and as a guard against tyranny.

Maine’s own State Constitution was even more based.

Drafted in October of 1819 by a convention of 210 delegates in Portland, the Maine’s foundational governing document originally stated: “Every citizen has a right to keep and bear arms for the common defence; and this right shall never be questioned.”

That language was modified slightly in 1987 by a legislatively proposed constitutional amendment to read: “Every citizen has a right to keep and bear arms and this right shall never be questioned.”

