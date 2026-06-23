Lead Maine Petitions DHHS to Crack Down on MaineCare Fraud - MWTV

After Lead Maine submitted two rule-making petitions to DHHS, Nick Murray, Policy & Communications Director, said the goal is to restore accountability to MaineCare providers receiving taxpayer money. The proposals would require actual on-site inspections and suspend payments to providers suspected of improper billing before more money goes out the door. Meanwhile, after Jon Fetherston and Graham Pollard stop in Sullivan, several fishermen said Graham Platner’s “oysterman” image does not match the reality of Maine’s working waterfront. Their comments raised questions about Platner’s campaign biography, his family safety net, his lack of advocacy for fishermen and whether real working-class Mainers feel represented by his anti-billionaire message.
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