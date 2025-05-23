The U.S. Supreme Court gave Laurel Libby a clear victory on Tuesday, halting an illiberal and undemocratic bid by Maine Democrats to rob her and her constituents of a vote in the House of Representatives. In many ways, this fight was the culmination of a ruthless fear-mongering campaign that gay race communists have waged, with grim success, to hound and harass good people out of Maine’s public square.

Let us pray the tide is turning.

For a decade, or perhaps longer, dark forces on the left have used foul bullying to harass and harangue conservatives, traditional-minded families, and non-extremists out of Maine’s public sphere. They’ve built a world of dread and retribution, and the outcome is that good people who happen to disagree with fringe leftist positions have been driven out of school board meetings, city council sessions, and politics in general. Non-leftists still make up half the state—maybe more, judging by polls on forcing women athletes to compete against men. Yet they’ve …