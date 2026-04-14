Kristina Parker, Communications Director for the Maine Republican Party, and Garrick Hoffman, Director of Digital Media at the Maine Policy Institute, discuss Maine’s reliance on federal matching funds, particularly in Medicaid, and how that may shape state policy decisions. Hoffman suggests the system creates little incentive to control spending, while Parker points to rising costs that continue to be passed on to residents.
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Kristina Parker and Garrick Hoffman Break Down Tax Day Tensions and Maine’s Spending Surge - MWTV
Questions emerge over how new tax revenue would be spent amid rising state budgets.
Apr 14, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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