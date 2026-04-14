The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Kristina Parker and Garrick Hoffman Break Down Tax Day Tensions and Maine’s Spending Surge - MWTV

Questions emerge over how new tax revenue would be spent amid rising state budgets.
Apr 14, 2026

Kristina Parker, Communications Director for the Maine Republican Party, and Garrick Hoffman, Director of Digital Media at the Maine Policy Institute, discuss Maine’s reliance on federal matching funds, particularly in Medicaid, and how that may shape state policy decisions. Hoffman suggests the system creates little incentive to control spending, while Parker points to rising costs that continue to be passed on to residents.

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