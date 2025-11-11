My podcast episode with Julian Dorey dropped yesterday. It’s a three hour conversation that covers the latest news on Maine’s (losing) battle against Chinese organized crime, as well as synthetic intoxicants and intoxicating hemp, a.k.a. gas station drugs.

Here’s the YouTube:

For those who prefer Spotify:

It’s a timely episode drop considering Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul attempted to hold up a deal to resolve the Democratic government shutdown last night all to protect exactly these kinds of drugs.

Sen. Paul claims that protecting the hemp industry is about industrial uses for the product, but the reality is the majority of “legal” hemp is used to produce intoxicating substances that are sold through non-regulated channels at gas stations throughout the U.S.

These intoxicating hemp products provide cover for, and are mixed with, illicit cannabis grown throughout states with legalized cannabis programs, including by the Chinese mafia in Maine. So Paul was effectively protecting the sale point for Maine’s thriving Chinese black-market weed exports last night.

Share The Robinson Report