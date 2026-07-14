Jon Fetherston's Tires Slashed After Scarborough Anti-ICE Protest - MWTV

Jon Fetherston said protesters disrupted his scheduled appearance on Laura Ingraham’s show by crowding around him, shouting insults and attempting to broadcast his home address on national television. Additionally, Fetherston’s tires were slashed after he covered an anti-ICE protest. He said the protest itself was more controlled than the Biddeford demonstration, but argued the vandalism showed that hostility toward the Maine Wire continued even at a more organized event.
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