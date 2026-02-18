Survivors and families urged councilors to investigate what happened with the Lewiston Shooting Fund and to acknowledge that mistakes were made. Additionally, Jon spent the day in the field with gubernatorial candidate Robert Wessels chasing tips on residential care facilities.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Jon Fetherston Tracks Residential Care Concerns as Survivors Confront Lewiston Council - Maine Wire TV
Jon’s trip to Lewiston captured raw testimony from survivors urging the council to investigate the shooting fund.
Feb 18, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes