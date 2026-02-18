The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Jon Fetherston Tracks Residential Care Concerns as Survivors Confront Lewiston Council - Maine Wire TV

Jon’s trip to Lewiston captured raw testimony from survivors urging the council to investigate the shooting fund.
Feb 18, 2026

Survivors and families urged councilors to investigate what happened with the Lewiston Shooting Fund and to acknowledge that mistakes were made. Additionally, Jon spent the day in the field with gubernatorial candidate Robert Wessels chasing tips on residential care facilities.

