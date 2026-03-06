Another live Maine Wire TV broadcast puts Fetherston right at the center of the story, and this time it’s not friendly. Additionally, the Main Wire’s Sword of Truth unexpectedly becomes its own political crisis, with legal, ethical, and campaign questions.
Jon Fetherston Gets Heckled and The Sword of Truth Debacle - MWTV
A confrontation in Lewiston over shooting-fund money turns volatile just as the Maine Wire’s now infamous Sword of Truth becomes the most controversial object in Maine politics.
Mar 06, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
