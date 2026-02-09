The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Jon Fetherston Gets Harassed by Leftist Protestors and Dr. Oz Delivers a Warning to Governor Janet Mills - Maine Wire TV

Jon can never seem to catch a break when he tries to ask simple questions.
Feb 09, 2026

Outside Bath Iron Works, leftist protesters chose harassment over answers, shoving Jon for asking questions, as Dr. Oz issued a late-Friday warning giving Governor Janet Mills 30 days to address federal questions about MaineCare autism payments.

Discussion about this video

