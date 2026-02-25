Trump used the State of the Union to formally launch what he called a “war on fraud,” putting states like Maine and Minnesota on notice. The plan centers on empowering federal investigators and Vice President J.D. Vance to root out massive waste, abuse, and organized Medicaid schemes.
John Gately Joins the Conversation to Unpack the War on Fraud - MWTV
Trump names Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, and California in a “war on fraud,” and suddenly the Medicaid ecosystem looks like it might get sunlight.
Feb 25, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
