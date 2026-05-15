JD Vance's White House Fraud Task Force Targets Maine, Blasts Mills and Praise Maine Wire
[WATCH] Representative Chad Perkins, Steve Robinson, Gov. Paul LePage and Vice President JD Vance at the Protecting Taxpayer Dollars event in Bangor, Maine.
Timestamps:
00:00:00 - 00:10:39 Representative Chad Perkins
00:10:40 - 00:16:36 Steve Robinson
00:16:37 - 00:22:49 Gov. Paul LePage
00:22:50 - 01:09:55 Vice President JD Vance
JD vance, good grief, not sure what happened to supposed conservatives to rally around a Peter Thiel pal and Curtis Yarvin admirer. Very bizarre.