JD Vance’s upcoming visit to Maine was described as a major development tied to fraud concerns, emails sent to the White House and calls for federal accountability. Additionally, Graham Platner was criticized after campaign materials appeared on the ground despite his earlier video attacking Susan Collins-linked mailers and saying his campaign would not use that kind of outreach.
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JD Vance Heads to Maine as MaineCare Fraud Questions Intensify - MWTV
JD Vance’s planned visit to Maine is framed as a sign that federal officials are paying attention to fraud concerns raised around home health care billing.
May 11, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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