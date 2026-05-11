The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

JD Vance Heads to Maine as MaineCare Fraud Questions Intensify - MWTV

JD Vance’s planned visit to Maine is framed as a sign that federal officials are paying attention to fraud concerns raised around home health care billing.
May 11, 2026

JD Vance’s upcoming visit to Maine was described as a major development tied to fraud concerns, emails sent to the White House and calls for federal accountability. Additionally, Graham Platner was criticized after campaign materials appeared on the ground despite his earlier video attacking Susan Collins-linked mailers and saying his campaign would not use that kind of outreach.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture