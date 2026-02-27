Lisbon Street looks like a one-mile stretch of money transfers and “home care” doors that nobody wants to open, while Janet Beaudoin lays out the unglamorous truth: if Republicans don’t get serious about absentee ballots, they’re going to keep handing Democrats winnable elections.
Janet Beaudoin Discusses Lewiston, Weighs in on Graham Platner, and Delivers an Absentee Ballot Reality Check - MWTV
A Lewiston walk-through turns up more co-located storefronts, more closed doors, and more questions nobody seems eager to ask.
Feb 27, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
