Janet Beaudoin Discusses Lewiston, Weighs in on Graham Platner, and Delivers an Absentee Ballot Reality Check - MWTV

A Lewiston walk-through turns up more co-located storefronts, more closed doors, and more questions nobody seems eager to ask.
Feb 27, 2026

Lisbon Street looks like a one-mile stretch of money transfers and “home care” doors that nobody wants to open, while Janet Beaudoin lays out the unglamorous truth: if Republicans don’t get serious about absentee ballots, they’re going to keep handing Democrats winnable elections.

