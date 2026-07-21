The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Jack Gately Links Pressley’s Husband to Mattapan Death and Courthouse Contract - MWTV

Gately reported that a company tied to Ayanna Pressley’s husband won a major courthouse deal despite being dissolved by Massachusetts.
Jul 21, 2026

While Jack Gately reported on an 18-year-old woman’s death at a Mattapan property owned by Ayanna Pressley’s husband, new questions emerged over a separate $2 billion Springfield courthouse deal involving one of his companies.

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