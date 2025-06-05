U.S. Rep. Jared Golden received more discouraging news Tuesday when Larry Sabato shifted Maine's 2nd Congressional District from "leans Democrat" to "toss-up." For those who eschew cable news, Larry Sabato is some guy with a mustache who predicts elections with an imaginary crystal ball. His predictions are typically nonpartisan and often accurate.

Sabato's shifted rating for Maine's 2nd Congressional District follows the entry of former Republican Gov. Paul LePage into the race and the release of the first 2026 polling data measuring voter preferences in a hypothetical matchup between LePage and Golden. That poll showed LePage with a healthy 5-point lead over Golden.

Despite being a Democrat, Golden has won four elections in a district that Donald Trump carried decisively in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and his continued success remains something of a mystery—not only becau…