The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Investigating Global Home Care, Lewiston Council Drama and Don Lemon's Arrest - Maine Wire TV

From Lewiston to rural Maine, patterns emerge in fraud enforcement and political accountability.
Jan 30, 2026

Allegations of widespread Medicaid fraud intersect with claims that Maine’s marijuana industry has been compromised by organized crime, as Don Lemon’s arrest highlights growing tensions between activists and law enforcement.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture