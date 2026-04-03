The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Inside the Canal Street Web: Overbilling Flags, Fresh LLCs, and Business as Usual - MWTV

A Lewiston address tied to multiple 'home care' names reveals a pattern of shared space, shifting ownership, and overlapping operations.
Apr 03, 2026

A Medicaid provider flagged for overbilling is described as having “successfully argued down a $600,000 in improper payments to like a $23,000 fine,” before continuing operations under a new structure. The same case is used to illustrate a broader concern that entities can “just rebrand the company and then start doing the exact same thing.”

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