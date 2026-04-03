A Medicaid provider flagged for overbilling is described as having “successfully argued down a $600,000 in improper payments to like a $23,000 fine,” before continuing operations under a new structure. The same case is used to illustrate a broader concern that entities can “just rebrand the company and then start doing the exact same thing.”
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Inside the Canal Street Web: Overbilling Flags, Fresh LLCs, and Business as Usual - MWTV
A Lewiston address tied to multiple 'home care' names reveals a pattern of shared space, shifting ownership, and overlapping operations.
Apr 03, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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