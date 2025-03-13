Town officials in northern Penobscot County suspect that out-of-state criminal organizations are illegally growing and trafficking marijuana in their towns, but they’re struggling to determine what exactly they are allowed to do under state laws and local ordinances.

It’s also not entirely clear which law enforcement agency is responsible for cracking down on the illicit cannabis grows, as many small Maine towns don’t even have their own police forces.

Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton acknowledged the “high degree” of the criminal activity operating in northern Maine when the Daily Caller first reported on the illicit cannabis cultivation network in August.