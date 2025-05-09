Maine Wire Reporter Seamus Othot contributed to this story.

The small family home at 254 Academy Road in Monmouth may appear like any other Chinese-controlled blackmarket drug house in Maine.

The windows are obscured, security cameras dot the perimeter, and a dumpster sits near the driveway for disposal of marijuana detritus. The house and attached garage are both hooked up to independent 200-amp power entrances. Multiple mini split heat-pumps – far more than a typical 2,000 square foot home would need — speckle the exterior. Then there’s the odor of marijuana and rotting plant debris, the food and drink rubbish with Chinese labels littering the property, and a lawn that hasn’t been mowed in months.

The property does not appear to be an active marijuana grow and seems uninhabited, but those facts may obscure the location’s central role in an illegal drug trafficking network operated throughout rural Maine by organized crime networks known as Chinese triads.

Neighbors to the Monmouth prope…