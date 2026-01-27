The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

ICE, Transparency, and Accountability as Maine Prepares for the State of the State - Maine Wire TV

As Minnesota’s SignalGate scandal unfolds, Maine officials take a more public approach—raising new questions ahead of the State of the State address.
Jan 27, 2026

As the State of the State approaches, attention is focused on how Maine officials are responding to federal immigration enforcement. Recent actions raise questions about transparency and risk eroding trust in state leadership.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture