The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mark merrill's avatar
mark merrill
1h

Oh boy, oh boy oh boy! 3 Frito Banditos "ICEd - ICEd" thanks to local law enforcement officers and, then transferred to the Feds to be taken away (and hopefully far, far away) from Maine citizens. Janet (Mills D-ME) is really gonna be pissed 😡😡.

Reply
Share
Edmund Stubbs's avatar
Edmund Stubbs
1h

Thankful to have ice in maine and very thankful that officers cooperated.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture