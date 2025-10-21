Democrat candidate for the U.S. Senate Graham Platner went from front-runner in Maine’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary to telling the Obama Pod Bros that his 17-year-old Nazi skull tattoo doesn’t mean he supports the Nazis.

“I am not a secret Nazi,” Platner said on Pod Save America Monday night.

The denial followed the airing of an “opposition research” video Platner’s campaign had proactively disclosed to the podcasters to get ahead of his opponents’ attempts to leak the video to other media outlets.

The video shows Platner drunkenly dancing and singing shirtless to the tune of Miley Cyrus, but the real scandal is the Nazi symbol tattooed over his chest.

The Nazi tattoo plot line adds another surprise (and, if we’re being honest, pretty hilarious) twist to what had been an uneventful campaign.

Platner had enjoyed universally fawning coverage in the Maine and national media until last week, when the preferred candidate of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — Gov. Janet Mills — announced her entry into the primary contest.

Almost immediately after Mills entered the race, a CNN investigation revealed comments Platner had made under a previously anonymous Reddit account using the handle “P-Hustle.”

In the Reddit posts, Platner flirted with support for political violence, questioned why black people don’t tip, and said female soldiers who are sexually assaulted need to “take some responsibility.”

Platner also had some choice words for law enforcement and for his rural white neighbors. In a post related to the Black Lives Matter movement, Platner wrote “f*ck these cops,” all cops are “bastards.” Of his neighbors: rural white Americans “actually are” racist and stupid.

In other posts, Platner aligned himself with the Maine Democratic Socialists of America (Maine DSA), claimed that he was a communist, and appeared to endorse the idea of violence as a political tactic.

“Fight until you get tired of fighting with words and then fight with signs, and fists, and guns if need be,” he wrote.

As Platner’s provocative and trollish social media history blared across the front pages of news websites and featured prominently on CNN, he filmed a brief video attempting damage-control.

The Democrat portrayed the comments — all made either while Barack Obama was president or thereafter — as coming from a long-ago era of his life, back when he was a different person. While attempting to apologize for some of the more extreme comments, Platner blamed the military ethos and culture for giving him the gift of crude sarcasm.

The non-apology apology video wasn’t enough to prevent the departure from his campaign staff of Genevieve McDonald, a long-time Democrat political operative and Platner’s top Maine-based campaign staffer.

In the wake of the brouhaha, progressives raged online about what they viewed as the Democratic establishment pulling a dirty trick on the young and energetic leftist who’d just received the endorsement of Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as the far-left UAW.

Over the weekend, Platner attempted to plow forward with his campaign, posting snippets of old Reddit comments that would placate the Democratic base, including attacks on the Marine Corps’ policies regarding homosexuality.

While Platner’s response didn’t mollify Macdonald’s concerns about his political viability, some former Democratic officials appeared ready to move on from some Reddit posts.

Former Waterville Mayor Karen Heck, for example, publicly endorsed Platner at a speaking event in the immediate aftermath of the controversy. At the national level, Platner received additional support despite the Reddit scandal from former Obama administration advisers like Ben Rhodes.

However, Platner wasn’t done with the surprises from his past.

The drip-drip-drip of scandals emerging from old Reddit comments he had attempted to delete intensified further Monday night when Platner attempted to head off what may have been Team Schumer’s next piece of opposition research.

Platner arranged to go on “Pod Save America,” a large progressive podcast hosted by alums from the Obama administration, and disclose a video clip of him dancing around shirtless, a clip he claimed his opponents were shopping around to members of the media.

The Pod Save America segment began with a video of Platner dancing in his underwear, apparently inebriated, at a party in Washington, D.C. In the video, the shirtless Platner’s upper-body tattoos are visible, and one of the tattoos is clearly identifiable as a symbol associated with the Nazi Party.

The tattoo is a stylized image of a skull-and-crossbones known as the Totenkopf, German for “death’s head.” The Nazis adopted the version that Platner would later tattoo on himself, and it became the official symbol of the SS-Totenkopfverbande, the branch of the SS responsible for running the Jewish extermination camps.

According to Platner, he mistakenly got the tattoo while drinking with his fellow Marines in Croatia in 2007, and he was not aware at the time of the symbol’s connection to Adolf Hitler and Nazism. He selected the image merely because it was presented as an option and it looked scary.

Here’s a transcript:

We went ashore and Split, Croatia, myself and a few of the other machine gun squad leaders. And we got very inebriated, and we just we did what Marines on liberty do, and we decided to go get a tattoo. And we went to a tattoo parlor in Split, Croatia, and we chose a terrifying looking skull and crossbones off the wall because we were Marines, and, you know, skulls and crossbones are pretty standard military, military thing, and we got those tattoos, and then we all moved on with our lives. And I’ve also just lived my entire life like a regular person with a skull and crossbones on their chest, which by that, I mean taking my shirt off, performing Miley Cyrus songs in front of my extended family and to my sister in law, and just taking my shirt off at the beach, right? Particularly, going to the beach, yeah, I mean, I went to I went to college, I went to the gym, I did all the things, and at no point in this entire experience of my life. Did anybody ever once say, Hey, you’re a Nazi. It never came up.

That explanation sounds plausible enough. Why shouldn’t Platner rip his shirt off anytime he pleases just because he has an overt Nazi symbol tattooed on his pectoral?

Of course, the natural question is why, at a time when laser tattoo removal costs less than $1,000, Platner wouldn’t spring for a removal service.

The idea of removing or concealing the tattoo appears to have occurred only to McDonald, the Platner operative who bailed from his campaign after the Reddit revelations.

More questions arose about Platner’s relationship with the Totenkopf tat after reporter at Jewish Insider published quotes from an interview with a former associate of Platner’s who suggested that he was keenly aware and even proud of the shocking nature of his Croatian ink.

Per Jewish Insider:

According to a person who socialized with Platner when he was living in Washington, D.C., more than a decade ago, Platner had specifically acknowledged that the tattoo was a Totenkopf, the “death’s head” symbol adopted by an infamous Nazi SS unit that guarded concentration camps in World War II. “He said, ‘Oh, this is my Totenkopf,’” the former acquaintance told Jewish Insider recently, speaking on the condition of anonymity to address a sensitive issue. “He said it in a cutesy little way.” The exchange occurred in 2012 at Tune Inn, a popular dive on Capitol Hill where Platner worked as a bartender and was a frequent patron while he attended The George Washington University on the G.I. bill, according to the former acquaintance. He would often take his shirt off drinking with friends late at night at the bar, and on at least one occasion had stated he knew what the tattoo represented, the former acquaintance recalled. Platner gave varying accounts of the image during this time, saying at one point he was aware it was a Totenkopf when he had first gotten the tattoo several years prior and at another time claiming he had not known, according to the former acquaintance.

In the span of a week, Platner has gone from progressive wunderkind and Democratic U.S. Senate front-runner to denying allegations that he’s a secret Nazi and a secret communist.

Thanks almost entirely to the twin scandals, bettors on the prediction gambling site Polymarket have rapidly concluded that Gov. Mills is most likely to emerge victorious in the June 9 ranked-choice primary.

The winner will face off against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a heavyweight in Maine politics with a knack for winning by large margins.

We’re reasonably sure Collins doesn’t have any secret tattoos.

