From Oklahoma to Maine, a little known program operated by the U.S. Department of Treasury has been leveraged by foreign criminal organizations to acquire properties throughout rural America and transform them into drug manufacturing and trafficking hubs.

The so-called Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) program, originally created by Congress in 1994, may have started as a way to help low-income immigrants access financing to purchase homes.

However, since 2019, thanks in part to COVID-19 Era funding enhancements, the program has become a way for foreign criminal organizations to obtain taxpayer-funded benefits as they scoop up American land and American houses for elaborate international drug operations.

According to a leaked Department of Homeland Security memo, there are more than 800 Chinese-owned properties throughout the U.S. where Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations (ATCOs) are engaged…