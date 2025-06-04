House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) may be looking to turn his newfound infamy as the guy who censured and silenced Rep. Laurel Libby (R-Auburn) into a bid for higher office, judging by a curious email blast sent Wednesday by a DC-based political group.

Running against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) as a Democrat is akin to jumping on a political hand grenade. The senior senator won her last three elections by 23 points, 37 points, and 8.6 points, with the most recent election only being so close because anti-Trump forces spent nearly $185 million against Collins.

Unlike Maine’s open 2026 gubernatorial seat, which is becoming a veritable clown car on both the Democratic and Republican sides, Democrats aren’t exactly jockeying for a chance to get curb-stomped a la Shenna Bellows by Collins in a Senate fight.

However, Fecteau’s name usually comes up when Maine …