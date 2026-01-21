A Chinese-run cannabis site was raided in Fairfield, and Kiernan Majerus-Collins proceeded to make a fool of himself before the Lewiston City Council.
Hoax Incidents, Immigration Enforcement Confusion, and Kiernan Majerus Collins Embarrassing Himself - Maine Wire TV
With “ICE rumors” circulating, officials and activists are reacting to flashing lights before they even know what they’re looking at.
Jan 21, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
