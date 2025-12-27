High Crimes: The Chinese Mafia’s Takeover of Rural America

The Chinese mafia is building a black-market marijuana empire across rural America—buying family homes, churches, even schools.

Maine is ground zero.

Each dot represents a location flagged by DHS as an illicit Chinese cannabis grow connected to the Chinese Community Party

Award-winning investigative journalist Steve Robinson traveled thousands of miles across rural Maine to document and expose how Chinese drug cartels are transforming the once bucolic woods of rural Maine into festering, pesticide-laced, drug-producing sweatshops.

They’re lacing marijuana with poisonous fumigants, laundering money, stealing electricity, destroying middle-class homes, and bankrupting honest, law-abiding cannabis businesses.

They’re flooding the American market with unregulated, untested poison-laced weed that could harm someone you love.

It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry.

But Maine Gov. Janet Mills and top officials in Augusta haven’t lifted a finger to stop the foreign invasion of our homeland.

In The Maine Wire’s first-ever feature-length documentary, Robinson and investigative producer Graham Pollard set out to reveal how Chinese mafia networks have quietly taken root in rural America—sometimes right next door.

This is a story you won’t hear anywhere else. And it’s high time to stop looking the other way.

Share The Robinson Report