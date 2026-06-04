Here's How Graham Platner Could Be Replaced as Maine Democrats' U.S. Senate Nominee
Graham Platner will likely win the June 9th Ranked Choice Vote Democratic primary, but that doesn't mean he has to be on the ballot in November.
On June 9th, Kik aficionado and Totenkopf mascot Graham Platner will win the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate election.
Gov. Janet Mills and little-known competitor David Costello will appear on the ballot, but Platner was the prohibitive front-runner on May 11th when early voting in the primary began. Maine Democrats love early voting, and now their embrace of a month-long period of NGO ballot harvesting may hand them a fatally wounded candidate. It’s likely that 30 percent or more of Democratic primary voters cast their ballots before news broke that Platner had admitted to sexting affairs with 6-12 women via the Kik app — an app that is notorious for use among sexual deviants who prey on minors.
Platner has refused on multiple occasions to say how old his sexting pen pals were.
The Robinson Report is not on Kik. You’ll have to subscribe here…
The boy with the Nazi tattoo recently made an emergency return from Washington, D.C., where he reportedly assured Bernie Sanders and other Democratic Senators that there were no more skeletons in his closet. The emergency return was described as a response to national reporters lurking around his hometown.
Maine Democrat Graham Platner Caught Lurking on Chat App Dubbed "Predator's Paradise"
However, multiple sources have told me the emergency evacuation from the nation’s capital was a crisis control move triggered by the campaign learning about a new and catastrophic story that will soon emerge from a major media outlet. The story will be worse than a Reddit history filled with racist and misogynistic diatribes, or hateful insults toward Purple Heart recipients. Worse than a Nazi brand he sported for 18 years. And worse than his proclivity for pissing on Taliban corpses or Portapotty self-pleasure.
Social media is inundated with speculation about what exactly this looming story will look like. I don’t know the particulars of the story, but I know enough to say that all those people who believed Christine Blasey Ford was an unimpeachable truth-teller are suddenly going to find themselves in a very awkward position. But the point of this blog post is not to dissect what may or may not emerge about Platner’s past and his lack of self-control. The point of this post is to explain what it would mean for Maine Democrats and the national Democrat machine if Platner were to suffer a fatal scandal that would, even by the most sycophantic standards, render him utterly incapable of winning against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the fall.
To be clear, Platner will be the nominee. Mills poked her head out to remind people that she’s still on the ballot, but it doesn’t really matter. The election was already over by that point. Maine Democrats’ penchant for early voting means that a significant number of ballots were cast before Platner admitted to having 6-12 texting affairs with girls of unverified ages using an XXX app. Even more Democrats will have cast their ballots before this rumored story emerges. Which means that Platner will have effectively secured the nomination even as he sustains politically fatal damage — if you believe that, at this point, there is a story so grotesque and unspeakable that it could cause Democrats to waver from the blue no matter who mantra that has a cult-like grip on the Facebook-addicted baby-boomer BlueAnon class that now makes up the preponderance of the modern Democrat Party.
On June 9th, he’s crowned the nominee. Here’s where things get interesting. Maine Democrats can do nothing whatsoever to alter his status as the nominee unless he voluntarily terminates his candidacy. The governing statute here is Title 21-A, §374-A, which outlines how a potential vacancy can be filled, including a vacancy in the nominee position. But none of this applies unless Platner himself voluntarily relinquishes the nomination by filing the papers to terminate his candidacy. Sources who know Platner have told me that his galaxy-sized ego all but ensures this will never happen, but let’s just game it out…
Post-scandal, Platner would have to file his termination of candidacy papers by 5 pm on July 13. Once that window closes, the track defined by §374-A(1)(A) ends. However, if Platner does vacate the nomination, the Maine Secretary of State would declare a vacancy, which would set in motion a process reminiscent of the anti-democratic conspiracy that swapped out brain-addled President Joe Biden for the equally brain-addled Kamala Harris.
The new nominee would be hand-picked by the Maine Democratic state committee via a majority vote. There is no provision for a runner-up in the RCV primary (like Janet Mills or David Costello) to automatically inherit the nomination. The Democratic state committee would select any qualified Democrat it wants, by majority vote, following its own charter and bylaws on top of the statute. The pick has to meet the constitutional qualifications for U.S. Senate — at least 30 years old, nine years a U.S. citizen, and a Maine resident when elected — and has to file an acceptance.
All of this would happen relatively quickly. The Democratic state committee would have to get it done by 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday in July, which is July 27. Make that deadline and the Secretary of State produces new general-election ballots, or amends and supplements the ones already printed. Two weeks, start to finish: withdraw by the 13th, replace by the 27th.
Regardless, the next few weeks should be entertaining for Susan Collins.
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Here are the Maine Democratic state committee members who would be voting on a potential U.S. Senate nominee:
Charlie Dingman — Chair
Imke Schessler (Schlesser-Jandreau) — Vice Chair
Vicky Cohen — Secretary
Jonathan Goble — Treasurer
Ann H. Edwards — Member, Androscoggin County
Elaine Makas — Member, Androscoggin County
Linda Deane — Alternate, Androscoggin County
Bettyann Sheats — County Committee Alternate, Androscoggin County
Carl Wilcox — County Chair, Androscoggin County
Ginette Rivard — Member, Aroostook County
Gary Sanfacon — Member, Aroostook County
Alison Willette — County Chair, Aroostook County
Meghan Casey — Member and County Committee Alternate, Cumberland County
Darcy Halvorsen — Member, Cumberland County
Deqa Dhalac — Member, Cumberland County
Caleb Roebuck — Member, Cumberland County
Ryan Kovarovics — Member, Cumberland County
Pamela Drivas McTigue — Member, Cumberland County
Patricia Jones — Member, Cumberland County
Susan Sato — Member, Cumberland County
Thomas Leggat-Barr — Member, Cumberland County
Al Huntley — Member, Cumberland County
Joseph Zamboni — Member and County Chair, Cumberland County
Nancy Green — Member, Cumberland County
Ellen Grunblatt — Member, Franklin County
Gwendolyn Doak — Member, Franklin County
Greg Kimber — Member, Franklin County
David F. Bliss — Alternate, Franklin County
Lynn Ouellette — County Committee Alternate, Franklin County
Wayne Kinney — County Chair, Franklin County
Laurie Fogelman — Member, Hancock County
Mary Jane Schepers — Member, Hancock County
Lee Cline — County Committee Alternate, Hancock County
Marcia Myers — County Chair, Hancock County
Janet Beach — Member, Kennebec County
Benjamin Coolidge Gagnon — Member, Kennebec County
Jane Beckwith — Member and County Committee Alternate, Kennebec County
Annina Breen — Member, Kennebec County
Shawn Jiminez — Member, Kennebec County
Donald Brown — Alternate, Kennebec County
Joanne Mason — County Chair, Kennebec County
Dash Marley — County Committee Alternate, Knox County
Greg Marley — County Chair, Knox County
Ina (Indriani) Demers — Member, Lincoln County
Holly Stover — Member, Lincoln County
Byron Cortez — Member, Lincoln County
Barbara Ann Cray — Alternate, Lincoln County
Chris Johnson — County Committee Alternate, Lincoln County
Keith Mestrich — County Chair, Lincoln County
Quintan Flint — Member, Oxford County
Patricia Shearman — Member, Oxford County
Caroline Mitchell — Member, Oxford County
Tracey Berube — Alternate, Oxford County
Emily Ecker — County Committee Alternate, Oxford County
Bruce Bryant — County Chair, Oxford County
Tristin Friend — Member, Penobscot County
Kurt Keef — Member, Penobscot County
Virginia Manuel — Member, Penobscot County
Ambureen Rana — Member, Penobscot County
Joschka Winterling — Alternate, Penobscot County
Laura Supica — County Committee Alternate, Penobscot County
Harry Sanborn — County Chair, Penobscot County
Deb Dagnan — County Chair, Piscataquis County
Rafael Macias — Member, Sagadahoc County
Gretta Wark — County Committee Alternate, Sagadahoc County
Rick Kessler — County Chair, Sagadahoc County
Richard Tory — Member, Somerset County
Matthew Townsend — Member, Somerset County
Ethan Brownell — County Committee Alternate, Somerset County
Lise Ragan — County Chair, Somerset County
Laura Baker — Member, Waldo County
Sarah Hardy — Member, Waldo County
Matthew Williams — Member, Waldo County
Gail Chase — County Committee Alternate, Waldo County
Paige Zeigler — County Chair, Waldo County
Betty Kelley — Member, Washington County
Keith Newman — Member, Washington County
Martha Howell — Member, Washington County
Denise Dalton-Rule — County Committee Alternate, Washington County
Lisa Marin — County Chair, Washington County
Dan Lauzon — Member, York County
Dan Sayre — Member, York County
Michael Sgambati — Member, York County
Dawn Hackett — Member, York County
Ruth Leavitt — Member, York County
Shannon Darr — Member, York County
Chris Liquori — Member, York County
Bruce Martel — Alternate, York County
Kate Jones — County Committee Alternate, York County
Kathie Purdy — County Chair, York County
Carl Pease — Rules Committee Chair
Sara Salley — Finance Committee Chair
Wayne Kinney — Grievance Committee Chair
Ellie Sato — Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee Chair
Rachel Talbot Ross — Democratic National Committee Member
BJ McCollister — Democratic National Committee Member
Taylor Grant — Maine Young Democrats
Zach Birger — Maine Young Democrats
Sam Graubart — Maine College Democrats
Smera Singh — Maine College Democrats
Mo Ramsey — Veterans and Military Families Director
Michele Meyer — State House Member
Drew Gattine — State House Member
Karen Montell — State House Member
Tavis Hasenfus — State House Member
Jill Duson — State Senate Member
Mike Tipping — State Senate Member
Platner - the gift that keeps on giving.
It's like a slow motion train wreck.
You know what's going to happen
But you can't turn away until the boiler explodes.
the dums will force him out. take it to the bank