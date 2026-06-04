On June 9th, Kik aficionado and Totenkopf mascot Graham Platner will win the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate election.

Gov. Janet Mills and little-known competitor David Costello will appear on the ballot, but Platner was the prohibitive front-runner on May 11th when early voting in the primary began. Maine Democrats love early voting, and now their embrace of a month-long period of NGO ballot harvesting may hand them a fatally wounded candidate. It’s likely that 30 percent or more of Democratic primary voters cast their ballots before news broke that Platner had admitted to sexting affairs with 6-12 women via the Kik app — an app that is notorious for use among sexual deviants who prey on minors.

Platner has refused on multiple occasions to say how old his sexting pen pals were.

The boy with the Nazi tattoo recently made an emergency return from Washington, D.C., where he reportedly assured Bernie Sanders and other Democratic Senators that there were no more skeletons in his closet. The emergency return was described as a response to national reporters lurking around his hometown.

However, multiple sources have told me the emergency evacuation from the nation’s capital was a crisis control move triggered by the campaign learning about a new and catastrophic story that will soon emerge from a major media outlet. The story will be worse than a Reddit history filled with racist and misogynistic diatribes, or hateful insults toward Purple Heart recipients. Worse than a Nazi brand he sported for 18 years. And worse than his proclivity for pissing on Taliban corpses or Portapotty self-pleasure.

Social media is inundated with speculation about what exactly this looming story will look like. I don’t know the particulars of the story, but I know enough to say that all those people who believed Christine Blasey Ford was an unimpeachable truth-teller are suddenly going to find themselves in a very awkward position. But the point of this blog post is not to dissect what may or may not emerge about Platner’s past and his lack of self-control. The point of this post is to explain what it would mean for Maine Democrats and the national Democrat machine if Platner were to suffer a fatal scandal that would, even by the most sycophantic standards, render him utterly incapable of winning against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in the fall.

To be clear, Platner will be the nominee. Mills poked her head out to remind people that she’s still on the ballot, but it doesn’t really matter. The election was already over by that point. Maine Democrats’ penchant for early voting means that a significant number of ballots were cast before Platner admitted to having 6-12 texting affairs with girls of unverified ages using an XXX app. Even more Democrats will have cast their ballots before this rumored story emerges. Which means that Platner will have effectively secured the nomination even as he sustains politically fatal damage — if you believe that, at this point, there is a story so grotesque and unspeakable that it could cause Democrats to waver from the blue no matter who mantra that has a cult-like grip on the Facebook-addicted baby-boomer BlueAnon class that now makes up the preponderance of the modern Democrat Party.

On June 9th, he’s crowned the nominee. Here’s where things get interesting. Maine Democrats can do nothing whatsoever to alter his status as the nominee unless he voluntarily terminates his candidacy. The governing statute here is Title 21-A, §374-A, which outlines how a potential vacancy can be filled, including a vacancy in the nominee position. But none of this applies unless Platner himself voluntarily relinquishes the nomination by filing the papers to terminate his candidacy. Sources who know Platner have told me that his galaxy-sized ego all but ensures this will never happen, but let’s just game it out…

Post-scandal, Platner would have to file his termination of candidacy papers by 5 pm on July 13. Once that window closes, the track defined by §374-A(1)(A) ends. However, if Platner does vacate the nomination, the Maine Secretary of State would declare a vacancy, which would set in motion a process reminiscent of the anti-democratic conspiracy that swapped out brain-addled President Joe Biden for the equally brain-addled Kamala Harris.

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The new nominee would be hand-picked by the Maine Democratic state committee via a majority vote. There is no provision for a runner-up in the RCV primary (like Janet Mills or David Costello) to automatically inherit the nomination. The Democratic state committee would select any qualified Democrat it wants, by majority vote, following its own charter and bylaws on top of the statute. The pick has to meet the constitutional qualifications for U.S. Senate — at least 30 years old, nine years a U.S. citizen, and a Maine resident when elected — and has to file an acceptance.

All of this would happen relatively quickly. The Democratic state committee would have to get it done by 5 p.m. on the fourth Monday in July, which is July 27. Make that deadline and the Secretary of State produces new general-election ballots, or amends and supplements the ones already printed. Two weeks, start to finish: withdraw by the 13th, replace by the 27th.

Regardless, the next few weeks should be entertaining for Susan Collins.

Here are the Maine Democratic state committee members who would be voting on a potential U.S. Senate nominee: