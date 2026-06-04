The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Mtu_wa_kweli's avatar
Mtu_wa_kweli
7h

Platner - the gift that keeps on giving.

It's like a slow motion train wreck.

You know what's going to happen

But you can't turn away until the boiler explodes.

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Yoel Yonan's avatar
Yoel Yonan
3h

the dums will force him out. take it to the bank

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