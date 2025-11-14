Heckler's Veto: Nick Blanchard on Augusta PD's Wrongful Arrest at "No Kings" Rally

Nick Blanchard, a conservative activist and provocateur, has riled the Augusta School Board with viral tactics that have brought attention to the school district’s progressive policies. Blanchard tells The Robinson Report about his arrest at the Oct. 18 “No Kings” rally on the Memorial Bridge — an arrest for which the Augusta PD had no probable cause. Although Blanchard’s preferred school board candidates were rejected on Election Day, he’s now declared his own candidacy for a seat on the school board in Maine’s capital city.
Read more about Blanchard’s arrest here. From The Maine Wire on Blanchard’s announcement that he will run for office:
Conservative activist Nicholas Blanchard, widely known by his online persona “Corn Pop,” has entered the race for the Augusta School Board, stepping directly into a district roiled by months of protests, public clashes and rising distrust between parents and school officials.
“I’m ripping out every last woke policy they force fed us, starting day one.“
Blanchard has been a central figure in the escalating turmoil at Augusta School Board meetings, which have repeatedly erupted into controversy over transparency, curriculum oversight and gender-related policies. What began as a dispute over transgender athlete rules has widened into a larger ideological conflict over the direction of public education in Maine’s capital city.
ICYMI: Lewiston Councilor-Elect Osman Faces Questions Over Residency and Gun Theft Report
Iman Osman, recently elected to represent Ward 5 on the Lewiston City Council and currently serving on the Lewiston School Committee, has told city officials that he cannot disclose his current home address because his life is in danger, according to multiple sources who spoke with The Maine Wire.
In a letter dated November 3, City Clerk Kathleen Montejo asked Osman to clarify his current residence to ensure compliance with the Lewiston City Charter, which requires School Committee members and city councilors to live in the ward they represent. Montejo wrote that Osman’s listed address, 210 Blake Street, had been condemned by city code enforcement and no longer has a certificate of occupancy.
“The purpose of this letter is to inquire about the exact address where you are currently residing,” Montejo wrote. “You are required to follow and conform to the regulations of the City Charter. We are seeking verification of compliance.”
Osman’s attorney, Kiernan Majerus-Collins, responded on November 5, asserting that Osman remains legally registered to vote at 210 Blake Street and maintains it as his permanent legal residence. He said Osman “has been the victim of a targeted harassment campaign” and will not provide further information that could “jeopardize the safety of a Councilor-elect.”
