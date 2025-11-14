Heckler's Veto: Nick Blanchard on Augusta PD's Wrongful Arrest at "No Kings" Rally

Nick Blanchard, a conservative activist and provocateur, has riled the Augusta School Board with viral tactics that have brought attention to the school district’s progressive policies. Blanchard tells The Robinson Report about his arrest at the Oct. 18 “No Kings” rally on the Memorial Bridge — an arrest for which the Augusta PD had no probable cause. Although Blanchard’s preferred school board candidates were rejected on Election Day, he’s now declared his own candidacy for a seat on the school board in Maine’s capital city.

Read more about Blanchard’s arrest here. From The Maine Wire on Blanchard’s announcement that he will run for office:

Conservative activist Nicholas Blanchard, widely known by his online persona “Corn Pop,” has entered the race for the Augusta School Board, stepping directly into a district roiled by months of protests, public clashes and rising distrust between parents and school officials. “I’m ripping out every last woke policy they force fed us, starting day one.“ Blanchard has been a central figure in the escalating turmoil at Augusta School Board meetings, which have repeatedly erupted into controversy over transparency, curriculum oversight and gender-related policies. What began as a dispute over transgender athlete rules has widened into a larger ideological conflict over the direction of public education in Maine’s capital city.