Healthcare CEO Jonathan Bush Pitches 'Outsider' to Treat Augusta Illness

Steve Robinson interviews Jonathan Bush, Athenahealth founder and Republican candidate for Maine governor. Bush shares his outsider CEO vision for cutting taxes, shrinking state government in Augusta, reforming Medicaid, addressing drug policies and Portland’s challenges, and driving economic growth. He also discusses his family background, plans to strengthen the Republican Party, and the progressive insanity that has taken over the modern Democrat Party.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.