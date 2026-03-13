The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Healthcare CEO Jonathan Bush Pitches 'Outsider' to Treat Augusta Illness

Jonathan Bush is the founder of Athenahealth, a healthcare technology company, a U.S. Army veteran, father of seven, and Republican candidate for Governor of Maine in 2026.
Mar 13, 2026

Steve Robinson interviews Jonathan Bush, Athenahealth founder and Republican candidate for Maine governor. Bush shares his outsider CEO vision for cutting taxes, shrinking state government in Augusta, reforming Medicaid, addressing drug policies and Portland’s challenges, and driving economic growth. He also discusses his family background, plans to strengthen the Republican Party, and the progressive insanity that has taken over the modern Democrat Party.

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