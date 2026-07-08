The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
9hEdited

DANG!!!

It's almost getting to the point where I feel sorry for the poor Nazi/democrat/commie..

Almost!!!

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Amy's avatar
Amy
3hEdited

This Platner crowd is unbelievable. He is so gross. His supporters are worse because we all know what they were saying about Kavanaugh. His class warfare bloviating is so predictable and these people were vibrating with excitement.

A month ago a canvaser came to my door (in Brunswick) asking if I was going to vote for him. When I told him no chance he gasped. Shocked!

Platners VA income must be at least 4000 per month. She is his wife. Why would she have Mainecare? Anyone who has had Mainecare knows the consequences. You are reminded every year.

The only fair argument would be if she was getting benefits for a disabled child with a waiver. In this case your income does not count against you. This is obviously NOT the case.

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