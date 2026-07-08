State of Maine welfare fraud investigators have been quietly investigating the wife of disgraced progressive icon and alleged rapist Graham Platner for defrauding the Medicaid program, according to records obtained by The Robinson Report.

The documents, provided by a source who asked to remain anonymous, show alleged welfare overpayments totaling more than $9,000 in Medicaid benefits, known in Maine as MaineCare.

The records, from a “Fraud Investigation Recovery” case opened under Incident #2511-014, list Amy J. Gertner, Platner’s wife, as the suspect and Platner himself as a “Household Member.” Both share the address in Sullivan.

According to a narrative reported in the documents, Assistant Attorney General Charlie Boyle attempted to dismiss the welfare fraud investigation as not worthy of prosecution during a June 9, 2026 video conference -- just days after Platner became the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.

According to the memo, a senior fraud investigator reminded Boyle that his argument for dismissing the welfare fraud investigation was, in fact, false.

Boyle then proceeds to tell the fraud investigators that he would grant subpoenas for them, but he’d never prosecute the case “as it was MaineCare only” and “there was no recoupment.”

The record suggests that the Attorney General’s Office was seeking to downplay or keep quiet a welfare fraud scandal that might embarrass a top Democrat politician.

The probe, handled by Reporting Officer Jodi Look, was still marked “Active” and “Work In Process” as of late 2025 into mid-2026 — squarely overlapping Platner’s public campaign activities.

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