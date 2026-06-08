After Graham Platner received a “Grahamily” card from supporters, his campaign appeared to lean into a victim narrative amid scandals involving Reddit posts, Kik, his tattoo, women and questions about honesty. The moment shifted into criticism of supporters who remain emotionally attached to Platner despite new allegations, campaign contradictions and questions about his working-class image. Joe Sokol made his way over to Stonington, Maine to speak with a lobsterman about Susan Collins’ defense of the industry, Platner’s “oysterman” image, veterans, Reddit comments and whether Maine’s working class will trust his campaign.
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Graham Platner’s “Grahamily” Moment Shows Campaign Trying to Flip Scandal Into Sympathy - MWTV
Platner supporters framed him as a victim while new scandals continued to pile up.
Jun 08, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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