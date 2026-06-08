The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Graham Platner’s “Grahamily” Moment Shows Campaign Trying to Flip Scandal Into Sympathy - MWTV

Platner supporters framed him as a victim while new scandals continued to pile up.
Jun 08, 2026

After Graham Platner received a “Grahamily” card from supporters, his campaign appeared to lean into a victim narrative amid scandals involving Reddit posts, Kik, his tattoo, women and questions about honesty. The moment shifted into criticism of supporters who remain emotionally attached to Platner despite new allegations, campaign contradictions and questions about his working-class image. Joe Sokol made his way over to Stonington, Maine to speak with a lobsterman about Susan Collins’ defense of the industry, Platner’s “oysterman” image, veterans, Reddit comments and whether Maine’s working class will trust his campaign.

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