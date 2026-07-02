An ill wind is blowing in Downeast Maine for Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner.

Platner, already fending off allegations printed in the New York Times that he engaged in abusive behavior toward his previous significant others, now appears destined to face another round of sexual misconduct allegations.

Women who have had past romantic relationships with Platner, a former Marine who is now 100 percent disabled and has an oyster hobby, now have legal help from left-wing feminist leaders with experience confronting high-profile Democratic sex pests.

That’s according to a report published Thursday by NBC News.

According to the report, multiple women from Platner’s past have connected with the same progressive women’s rights organization that helped bring forward the allegations that derailed former U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell’s political career.

Swalwell had been the favorite to become the next governor of California before an avalanche of credible allegations of sexual misconduct emerged, setting in motion a cavalcade of disavowals from elected Democrats. The pressure eventually forced Swalwell, previously a hero of the anti-Trump #resistance, to withdraw from the race and cease his once-ubiquitous cable news appearances.

The same chickens that came home to roost for the man who survived even the revelations of his assignations with infamous Chinese spy Fang Fang may now be headed toward Sullivan.

Cheyenne Hunt, an attorney and progressive social media influencer who previously endorsed Platner, is now working with multiple women who had prior personal relationships with him, NBC News reported. Hunt is helping the women navigate press attention, while her organization, Reckoning Action, is providing pro bono legal counsel, according to two people who spoke with Hunt about her plans, as cited by NBC. NBC also described Hunt as an early Platner supporter who backed him in last year’s Senate primary before later becoming involved in an effort opposing him.

The involvement of Hunt suggests that the storm currently brewing just over the horizon for Platner will be harder to fend off than the allegations published in the New York Times.

Those allegations of abusive behavior toward women were based, in large part, on claims from Republican congressional staffer Lyndsey Fifield, a former girlfriend.

Fifield alleged that Platner repeatedly grabbed her hard enough to leave marks, pulled her from a cab by the wrist and, in one incident, twisted her arm behind her back and held her in a room when the two dated more than a decade ago. Fifield told the Times that Platner never hit or punched her but said the incidents left her shaken and afraid. Platner denied violent behavior and described the allegations as false and politically motivated.

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Fifield also alleged that Platner made degrading and violent comments about women and rape, including comments involving intruders at his home. Platner, she said, had a well-established plan for handling anyone who broke into their home that involved him anally raping the would-be burglar.

But he was clear that, when he shoved his penis in the burglar’s rectum, he’d not be doing it “in a gay way.”

Neither the Platner campaign nor the Times clarified the proper technique for non-gay anal rape.

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Despite the allegations published in the most trusted news source for the Democratic Party faithful, Maine voters were unmoved. That would be the implication of Platner’s landslide Democratic primary victory over Gov. Janet Mills, an election in which the voting data showed zero evidence that Democrats soured on their communist hero because of the Times’s story.

The Times report also included allegations from Jenny Racicot, who dated Platner on and off from 2019 to 2021. Racicot told the Times that Platner came to her home drunk in 2021 after she had asked him not to come, conduct she described as “reckless” and “unsettling.” The Times reported that other former girlfriends described Platner as sometimes insulting, volatile or unfaithful.

Platner has sought to frame the allegations as part of a broader political attack. In a statement to the AP after the Times report, he said he went through a “dark period” after leaving the military, struggled with undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and self-medicated with alcohol. He said he was “far from a perfect boyfriend” but denied any characterization beyond that.

Hunt’s involvement is especially notable because she was not originally a Platner critic. According to NBC News and other public statements from Hunt, she previously supported Platner before rescinding her endorsement amid the allegations about his treatment of women. Reckoning Action describes its work as confronting misogyny and supporting abuse survivors.

The new NBC report, and the forthcoming news the story very obviously foreshadows, lands months after the previous abuse allegations and several months after Platner began lying about his Nazi Totenkopf tattoo.

Platner has repeatedly said he only realized he had an infamous Nazi tattoo on his body for 18 years when his political opponents began circulating opposition research on him.

In fact, multiple sources have confirmed that Platner, who has previously bragged about being a World War II history buff, knew exactly what his tattoo symbolized. One source, an ex-Tinder hookup, said Platner told her he kept the Nazi stamp as a reminder that America was actually a force for evil in the world. Another source, Edward Mathias Kamin III, a close friend of Platner’s, inadvertently revealed in a TikTok video defending Platner that he’d known about the Nazi tattoo for years. Additional anonymous sources have told national media publications that Platner referred to the Nazi ink as “my Totenkopf” while he was tending bar in Washington, D.C., more than 15 years ago.

For Platner, the immediate political problem is not simply that more women may speak publicly. It is that they are now doing so with legal guidance, press strategy and the backing of a feminist organization that has already helped turn online allegations into national political consequences.

The question for Maine Democrats is no longer whether the Platner story is going away. It is whether the next chapter arrives as another round of screenshots and social media posts or as a coordinated legal and media offensive from women who say they know the nominee better than his campaign would like voters to believe.

Hanging over the drama is a July 13 deadline. That’s the date by which Platner would have to voluntarily withdraw from the U.S. Senate race. Unless he decides to do that, the Maine Democratic State Committee can do nothing to prevent him from standing on the ballot as its nominee. Were he to withdraw from the race before that deadline, the state committee would then convene a special convention to choose a new nominee, a process similar to the insider power play that saw former Vice President Kamala Harris replace former President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.