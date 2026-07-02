The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Edmund Stubbs's avatar
Edmund Stubbs
4h

Im reading this while enjoying a cabbage, turnip and potato stir fry with a small pork tenderlion. When reading platner raping an intruder not in a gay way I lost my appitite.

Ive read and heard that rape isnt about sex, its about control.

These comments ought to make everybody lose their appitites...to vote for him.

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Jane Earl's avatar
Jane Earl
3h

What about the Hotchkiss victim- the girl who was alleged to have been assaulted by Platner in his first semester at Hotchkiss, at a party after an away soccer game? This was in the fall of 1999. I know reporters have been chasing this. Hoping Maine Wire can get her to speak out.

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