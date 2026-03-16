The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Graham Platner Reignites the Tattoo Scandal as Janet Mills Faces Growing Fraud Scrutiny - MWTV

A podcast appearance puts Graham Platner’s tattoo controversy back in the spotlight just as Janet Mills faces mounting pressure over fraud allegations and the federal spotlight on Maine.
Mar 16, 2026

Graham Platner’s remarks on a recent podcast kept the tattoo issue alive at a time when Janet Mills is already under pressure from fraud-related questions and national attention on Maine. Additionally, a book at the J.A. Leonard Middle School teaches students about “leather daddy” kinks.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture