Graham Platner’s remarks on a recent podcast kept the tattoo issue alive at a time when Janet Mills is already under pressure from fraud-related questions and national attention on Maine. Additionally, a book at the J.A. Leonard Middle School teaches students about “leather daddy” kinks.
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Graham Platner Reignites the Tattoo Scandal as Janet Mills Faces Growing Fraud Scrutiny - MWTV
A podcast appearance puts Graham Platner’s tattoo controversy back in the spotlight just as Janet Mills faces mounting pressure over fraud allegations and the federal spotlight on Maine.
Mar 16, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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