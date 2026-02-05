The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Graham Platner Blames Corporations for Illegal Chinese Grow Houses and a Car Accident Exposes Human Nature - Maine Wire TV

Real-world emergencies set the backdrop for broader questions about leadership and responsibility in Maine.
Feb 05, 2026

Moments of crisis often expose how people react under pressure, from bystanders yelling at helpers to rumors spreading unchecked. Similar patterns are seen in the aftermath of the Lewiston shooting and other major events.

