Moments of crisis often expose how people react under pressure, from bystanders yelling at helpers to rumors spreading unchecked. Similar patterns are seen in the aftermath of the Lewiston shooting and other major events.
Graham Platner Blames Corporations for Illegal Chinese Grow Houses and a Car Accident Exposes Human Nature - Maine Wire TV
Real-world emergencies set the backdrop for broader questions about leadership and responsibility in Maine.
Feb 05, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
