Grace Curley joined the discussion that began with parenting advice for Steve Robinson after the birth of his first child, including comments on newborn sleep, discipline and slowing down to enjoy family life. The focus then shifted to migrant housing costs, Medicaid fraud and the frustration that major spending stories are not always covered by legacy media.
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Grace Curley Talks Parenting, Medicaid Fraud and the Stories Legacy Media Won’t Touch - MWTV
This discussion focuses on new-parent advice for Steve Robinson to concerns over government spending, fraud reporting and the role of independent media
May 07, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
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