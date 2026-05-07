The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Grace Curley Talks Parenting, Medicaid Fraud and the Stories Legacy Media Won’t Touch - MWTV

This discussion focuses on new-parent advice for Steve Robinson to concerns over government spending, fraud reporting and the role of independent media
May 07, 2026

Grace Curley joined the discussion that began with parenting advice for Steve Robinson after the birth of his first child, including comments on newborn sleep, discipline and slowing down to enjoy family life. The focus then shifted to migrant housing costs, Medicaid fraud and the frustration that major spending stories are not always covered by legacy media.

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