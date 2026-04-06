Farmington attorney Paul Mills, brother of Gov. Janet Mills (D), first appeared in The Maine Wire's multi-year investigation into Chinese drug cartels in rural Maine in March 2024, when real estate records revealed his role in a bizarre deal transferring an illicit cannabis grow to a Chinese national in Guangdong Province.

Since then, the governor’s brother has continued facilitating real estate deals for out-of-state cannabis entrepreneurs, including individuals who operate a cluster of cannabis grows within miles of his New Sharon home. At least one of those properties was flagged by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for ties to what it called Asian Transnational Organized Crime.

As his sister pursues a U.S. Senate seat, county property and state cannabis records show no sign the eager real estate attorney is distancing himself from the seedy cannabis underworld to shield her from accusations of being soft on organized crime — or too comfortable with transnational criminal organizations that DHS and the U.S. Department of Justice have linked to human trafficking, fentanyl, and the Chinese Communist Party.

Read the full story over at The Maine Wire…

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