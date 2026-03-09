The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Governor Paul LePage Says He Saw This Fraud Years Ago, and Now the Feds May Finally Force Maine to Face It- MWTV

LePage says the fraud was obvious years ago, Mills says she’s tough on it now, and the federal government appears ready to test who’s telling the truth.
Mar 09, 2026

Whether it’s protest signs invoking the French Revolution, politicians bragging about fighting fraud they never stopped, or Medicaid dollars disappearing into a maze of shell operators, the pattern stays the same. The people in charge either refuse to act, pretend not to know, or hope nobody asks the next obvious question.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture