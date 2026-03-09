Whether it’s protest signs invoking the French Revolution, politicians bragging about fighting fraud they never stopped, or Medicaid dollars disappearing into a maze of shell operators, the pattern stays the same. The people in charge either refuse to act, pretend not to know, or hope nobody asks the next obvious question.
Governor Paul LePage Says He Saw This Fraud Years Ago, and Now the Feds May Finally Force Maine to Face It- MWTV
LePage says the fraud was obvious years ago, Mills says she’s tough on it now, and the federal government appears ready to test who’s telling the truth.
Mar 09, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
