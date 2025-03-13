The 34-year-old man charged with allegedly murdering his wife in Readfield on Wednesday is a former SpaceX engineer who traveled the globe extensively with his now-deceased partner, a French woman who documented the luxurious trip on social media before the pair moved back to Maine.

Maine State Police were called Wednesday to the Giles Road residence of Dorothy Whittemore, 67, and arrived to find 32-year-old Margaux Whittemore, née Margaux Nguyen, deceased in the driveway, also unclothed.

Police took into custody Samuel Whittemore of Belfast, Dorothy’s son and Margaux’s husband, who had fled the scene.

According to a press release from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the suspect’s mother was found at the residence suffering from injuries and later hospitalized in Lewiston. She is in stable condition.

Samuel Whittemore was briefly taken to Maine General Hospital in Augusta for a medical evaluation before being taken to Kennebec County Jail and charged with murder.

Margaux and …