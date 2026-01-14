The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Gateway Fraud, Mills’ Silence, and Maine’s Sanctuary Showdown – Maine Wire TV

The Somali fraud scandal is only the tip of the iceberg of a massive problem unfolding not just in Maine, but nationwide.
Jan 14, 2026

With Trump cutting sanctuary funding and TPS for Somalis, we dig into what that means for Maine’s migrant hotels, Mills’ quiet maneuvering, and mayors now warning residents about ICE.

