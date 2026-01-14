With Trump cutting sanctuary funding and TPS for Somalis, we dig into what that means for Maine’s migrant hotels, Mills’ quiet maneuvering, and mayors now warning residents about ICE.
Gateway Fraud, Mills’ Silence, and Maine’s Sanctuary Showdown – Maine Wire TV
The Somali fraud scandal is only the tip of the iceberg of a massive problem unfolding not just in Maine, but nationwide.
Jan 14, 2026
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
