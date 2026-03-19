The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

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Garrett Mason, Former Senate Republican Leader, on His Gubernatorial Ambitions

Mar 19, 2026

In this episode of The Robinson Report, host Steve sits down with former Maine Senate Republican Leader and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Garrett Mason for a wide-ranging conversation about his path to the race, his vision for the state, and the policy battles ahead. Mason discusses his entry into the U.S. Senate in 2010 and becoming Maine's youngest-ever Senate Republican Leader. He highlights his gubernatorial plans on tax reform, energy costs, housing, immigration enforcement, and education The conversation also digs into Mason's positioning within a competitive Republican primary field, his critiques of the Mills administration's record on welfare spending and asylum seeker resettlement, and his approach to governing as an experienced Augusta insider.

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