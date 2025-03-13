A new trend sweeping Maine schools has parents concerned about the lack of transparency surrounding medical treatments — including sex-change related treatments and mind-altering prescription drugs — their children might be receiving without their knowledge or consent.

The latest battleground is the Gardiner area school system, where school officials are looking to create a so-called “school-based clinic” — that is, a fully functional medical office colocated with a public school.

Maine School Administrative District 11, which includes Gardiner, West Gardiner, Pittston, and Randolph, is currently reviewing a contract that would create medical office within the schools capable of prescribing drugs to teens.