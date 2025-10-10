Friday Dump: Janet Mills Accidentally Drops, Deletes Low-Energy U.S. Senate Kick-Off Vid

Maine Gov. Janet Mills posted and then deleted a video announcing her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Friday evening, heading into a long weekend. That’s typically the time when government officials release bad news that they don’t want attention on, so less than ideal for Team Mills. But it’s enough to say it’s official that she’s running. Another big takeaway from the video: Democratic candidate Graham Platner, who will likely be Mills’ chief obstacle for the nomination in a seven- or eight-person ranked choice vote, was smart to higher competent multi-media pros. Ouch.