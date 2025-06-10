Maine voters who want four more years of exactly the same kind of policies Gov. Janet Mills (D) has pursued during her time in the Blaine House now have a choice with Hannah Pingree’s entry into the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Pingree, the daughter of Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (ME-CD1), joins Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Senate President Troy Jackson, and U.S. Sen. Angus King’s son, Angus King III, on the growing list of Democratic candidates looking to become Maine’s next chief executive.

While Pingree may offer a more appealing alternative to the eccentric Bellows and the faux-folksy Troy Jackson, and she’s certainly better known when it comes to the children of current federal politicians than King, her resume bears a decade-long gap of achievement.

Throughout the Mills Administration, she earned double the median Maine household income to lead the “Governor’s Office of Policy for Innovation…