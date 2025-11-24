[Trigger warning: This article contains gratuitous self-praise by an award-winning journalist…]

Federal law enforcement agencies are increasing the pressure on Chinese drug cartels operating in New England, even if their activities aren’t always grabbing headlines.

In July, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley indicted seven Chinese nationals for a human and drug trafficking scheme that included properties in both Massachusetts and Maine.

According to a recently unsealed search warrant application, federal investigators have also honed in on a Chinese drug trafficking network with properties in Dexter, Stetson, Norridgewock, and Ripley.

At the center of the network are Larry Zhao, a Brooklyn-based realtor connected to a web of Maine LLCs, and Wen Hui Li, a Las Vegas-based co-conspirator of Zhao’s.

All of the properties, as well as Zhao and Li, were previously named in a Feb. 9, 2024 report on the raid of 9 St. Albans Rd, Corinna.

After the execution of a search warrant at that property, we reported the following on the complex web of corporate shell companies hiding behind the illicit cannabis grow:

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was the owner of a massive house in the center of Corinna, Maine before it was sold to “336 Apex LLC” and subsequently became a sophisticated black market marijuana growing and trafficking operation. According to the Maine Secretary of State’s records, 336 Apex LLC was registered Nov. 18, 2020 to Wen Hui Li, who provided the St. Alban’s road residence as the address for the corporate entity. … That’s not the only Maine property owned by Wen Hui Li. In 2023, Li purchased a Garland property at 1056 Dover Road (State Rt. 7) from Yuan Hui Chen, of Brooklyn, NY. According to public records, Li has previously lived in Las Vegas and San Francisco. At the time Li registered 336 Apex, he listed his address as 113 Cross Road in Stetson. That property in Stetson was purchased in Feb. 2021 under the name of 113 Apple Inc, a Maine-registered LLC with an address at 1521 70th St., #B1, Brooklyn, N.Y. According to the Maine Secretary of State’s records, 113 Apple Inc was registered in Nov. 2020 under the name of Larry Zhao. “Larry Zhao” also happens to be the name of the individual who purchased a property at 38 Tripp Road in Ripley. The Maine Wire has visited that property multiple times and observed the telltale signs of a marijuana grow, including an abundance of heat pumps, recent electrical upgrades, and the odor of marijuana.

One year later, thanks largely to a change of personnel at the White House, federal authorities have intensified a previously undisclosed probe into what they describe as a coordinated, multi-state cannabis-production and money-laundering network.

According to a sealed 50-page affidavit filed on March 17 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine, investigators got a lucky break when Zhao and Li were caught crossing from Canada into the U.S. and were forced to forfeit their phones.

Drug Enforcement Administration task-force officials later obtained search warrants for four residential properties tied to the pair of Chinese entrepreneurs, according to court documents.

The filing marks the most concrete indication to date that federal investigators have enhanced formal enforcement steps following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The affidavit, signed by DEA Task Force Officer Jonathan L. Richards, outlines what prosecutors say is a “large-scale illegal marijuana cultivation and distribution enterprise” operating across central Maine and financed through a mixture of mortgage fraud, shell companies, and informal money-transfer arrangements.

The properties — in Dexter, Ripley, Stetson, and Norridgewock — were purchased between late 2020 and mid-2021 through Maine corporations formed by or linked to Larry Zhao and Wen Hui “Wen” Li, described in the warrant application as a Nevada resident. Each property has shown signs of commercial-scale cultivation, including unusually high electricity usage, extensive structural modifications, and financial flows consistent with concealed business operations, according to the affidavit.

The court documents also suggest that foreign money flowed into the U.S. and was used to fund the initial acquisition of properties that would later become black-market cannabis hubs.

Neither Zhao nor Li have been criminally charged, according to a review of available court records.

Court Documents Mirror Maine Wire Reports

The federal investigation tracks closely with findings that emerged in The Maine Wire's "Triad Weed" series beginning in late 2023. Here's some video from the unpublished "Triad Weed" archives taken during a Jan. 2024 sojourn into Chinese cartel country (a.k.a. Somerset County). This is the Norridgewock property that now features prominently into the DEA's investigation.

Among the earliest properties highlighted in the series was a home on Zions Hill Road in Dexter (my hometown), purchased, on paper, by New York resident Jesse He. Here’s some video of that property from more than a year before the search warrant application.

Another, on Tripp Road in Ripley, was acquired by 38 Farm, Inc., an entity controlled by Zhao. A similar structure was used in Stetson through 113 Apple, Inc. The Norridgewock property (seen above) was held under 739 Sandy River, Inc., registered to a Pennsylvania woman, Qiongyan Wu.

All four properties were named as “Target Locations” in the federal warrant application.

Electricity records subpoenaed from Central Maine Power and Madison Electric Works show consumption levels that far exceed typical residential use.

Ripley : 28,735 kWh drawn in June 2021, compared with a national monthly average of roughly 875 kWh.

Stetson : 19,708 kWh in the same month.

Dexter and Norridgewock: Similar spikes corresponding with periods when investigators believe the grow rooms were active.

According to Richards, these levels are consistent with the use of high-intensity lighting, ventilation equipment, water-pumping systems, and other infrastructure commonly associated with indoor cannabis production.

The affidavit further alleges that Zhao and Li coordinated the purchase and retrofitting of these homes and installed heat-pump systems and electrical panels capable of supporting industrial loads.

In addition to the four properties subjected to searches, the affidavit also notes that Li is the owner of 1056 Dover Road in Garland, where the deed lists his address as the Stetson property.

A major breakthrough in the investigation of the central Maine Chinese weed racket occurred thanks to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection stop that caught Zhao and Li attempting to cross the border with undeclared cash.

WeChat communications extracted from Zhao’s iPhone after a border stop in April 2024 include references to “operations ceasing” in Maine due to “local police concerns,” suggesting the properties were temporarily deactivated following public reporting and increased law-enforcement scrutiny.

That lull in Chinese drug cartel activity would track with our observations of the more than 270 black-market cannabis sites flagged by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) throughout the state.

However, recent indicators, including the movement of previously illicit cannabis growers into Maine’s medicinal marijuana program, suggest that activity is ticking back up under the guise of legal cannabis cultivation.

As Maine’s Office of Cannabis Policy (OCP) Director John Hudak admitted in January legislative testimony, illicit Chinese growers are increasingly registering in Maine’s medicinal marijuana program in order to frustrate law enforcement investigations.

Evidence of Fraud and Money Movement

Federal investigators also outline a series of financial irregularities tied to Zhao, Li, and their various shell corporations — a pattern that (surprise!) was also predicted by my reporting on the financing records related to Chinese drug cartel properties.

In addition to naming the shell companies and co-conspirators more than one year before their names would appear in a federal search warrant application, The Maine Wire was also first to report on the role played by two real estate finance companies, Quontic Bank and Money Tree Capital Markets.

The properties subjected to federal searches include two locations that were acquired using financing from those firms.

As we’ve previously reported, obtaining a residential home mortgage and then converting the property into an illicit marijuana grow constitutes bank fraud if the applicant swears that the property will become their primary residence. The warrant application suggests that this is precisely the technique that was used to acquire the properties in question.

Federal prosecutors have already hit two Chinese cannabis entrepreneurs, Yuantong Liang, 36, and Yongliang Deng, 34, with bank fraud charges related to property purchases in Bucksport, Eddington, and Canaan, and the criminal activity underlying those indictments closely mirrors the behavior described in the search warrant application tied to Zhao and Wu.

Mortgage documents associated with the Norridgewock and Stetson properties allegedly contain false statements about owner occupancy and proposed land use. Banking records reviewed by investigators show funds moving from Zhao’s personal and business accounts to the LLCs controlling the properties, and in several cases to the straw buyers themselves. In this case, a “straw buyer” would be someone whose name is used on a mortgage application but who never owns or controls the underlying property.

The warrant application also alleges that the federal government has records of payments made from Zhao to Qiongyan Wu, one of the apparent straw purchasers. At the time, Zhao claimed that Wu was his “cousin” and the payment was a “gift.” He later followed up that generous gift with a $20,000 bank transfer to an LLC controlled by Wu, 739 Sandy River, Inc.

The affidavit cites:

$20,000 to $75,000 transfers linked to property acquisition or maintenance.

A $10,000 “gift” check from Zhao to Wu, the listed owner of the Norridgewock property.

Use of CheckFreePay, a third-party payment processor, to pay electricity bills in ways investigators say obscured the source of funds.

Several casino transactions at the River Rock Resort in Canada that investigators say may have been used to launder proceeds.

Together, the patterns, Richards writes, indicate “monetary transactions in criminally derived property” in violation of federal money-laundering statutes.

Sheriffs Key in Maine’s Fight Against Chinese Drug Cartels

A Feb. 2024 law-enforcement raid on a property in Corinna was a turning point in the federal investigation, according to the affidavit. While the Maine State Police under Gov. Janet Mills (D) and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck has been ordered to remain on the sidelines, Maine’s popularly elected sheriffs have led the fight against the international drug cartel running rampant in central Maine.

In this instance, it was a series of Feb. 9, 2024 raids targeting the overlapping areas of Somerset County, Piscataquis County, and Penobscot County, coordinated by Sheriff Dale Lancaster, Sheriff Ryan Young, and Sheriff Troy Morton that set in motion the federal probe.

Deputies seized nearly 3,800 cannabis plants and sophisticated hydroponic equipment inside the home at 9 St. Albans Rd. in Corinna. The property, owned through an entity connected to Li, provided investigators with what they describe as “direct physical evidence” linking Zhao and Li to commercial-scale cultivation.

That raid helped agents establish a “high-probability operational model” for the other properties now under federal review.

The investigation accelerated in April 2024, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detained Zhao and Li as they returned from Canada. Both men were crossing from Canada into Washington State through the Blaine port of entry on April 6, 2024, when they were detained by CBP.

At the time, Zhao had three iPhones in his possession and said he’d just returned from a brief trip to a casino in Richmond, British Columbia. Zhao told CBP agents that he was a realtor, while Li told them he was a masseuse.

Officers seized the pair’s iPhones and approximately $11,000 in undeclared cash. A later forensic review of the phones revealed photographs of cannabis grows, vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana, income-sharing spreadsheets, and communications between Zhao and Li discussing investments and operational adjustments.

The messages show what investigators describe as a “shared managerial role” in the Maine operations.

Straw Buyers and Mortgage Fraud

Interviews with the straw buyers listed on the deeds — He and Wu — show both individuals distancing themselves from the management of the properties. They acknowledged signing documents prepared by Zhao, receiving funds from him, and relying on him for bill payments and taxes. But both denied knowledge of illicit drug activity.

Investigators say the financial arrangements indicate a knowing or reckless disregard for the true purpose of the acquisitions. Plus, the narrative in the application suggests that He was not truthful with federal agents when interviewed about her WeChat correspondence with Zhao. Even when shown communications between He and Zhao, He denied knowing anyone named “Larry Zhao.”

On March 5, 2025, He was served with a target letter at her residence in New York. In a subsequent interview, He said that she used money from her “parents” which came from “overseas” in order to bankroll the acquisition of the property in Dexter. He, who apparently had remembered who Larry Zhao was, said that Zhao facilitated the transfer of money from an overseas account to her U.S. account prior to the purchase.

Similarly, federal investigators contacted Qiongyan Wu to inquire about her property in Norridgewock and she initially said she didn’t know whether she owned the property. She later recalled owning the house but insisted she didn’t know what might be happening at the location, and she denied owning any corporations.

Wu later admitted that Zhao was a real estate agent and a friend of her husband. She said Zhao had arranged the purchase on her behalf as an investment property. Wu first told investigators that she was never given any money to make the purchase. But when investigators showed her a copy of a $10,000 check written from Larry Zhao to Qiongyan Wu, she recalled that Zhao had in fact helped her with the down payment for the house.

The application also reveals that Zhao was approached by investigators on March 4 but refused to speak with them voluntarily.

The application also provides evidence that Zhao traveled throughout the U.S. at the same time he was coordinating the purchase of properties in Maine as well as the black-market cannabis activity.

Metadata from several financial instruments signed in the names of Wen Hui Li, Jinna Mo, Qiongyan Wu, and Jesse He show that, in every instance, DocuSign recorded the email signing the documents as larryzhao138@yahoo.com. The IP addresses linked to the electronic signatures also present something of a quandary. According to a publicly available IP sniffer, the IP addresses associated with the signatures are based in California, Texas, Wisconsin, and New York.

Other details contained in the warrant application point toward interconnections with the larger Chinese drug cartel conspiracy operating in Maine. For example, a federal agent visiting the sites found a white Ford Transit vehicle registered to Zhan Hu at an address in Solon that had previously been raided for illicit cannabis activity.

What Comes Next

The affidavit situates Maine’s grow operations within a broader national context. A Department of Homeland Security memorandum cited within the affidavit estimated that more than 800 properties nationwide may be tied to similar networks involving Chinese nationals, real-estate fronts, fraudulent mortgages, and high-yield cannabis grows.

The Trump administration has cited these networks as both a criminal-justice and national-security concern, and the Maine investigation appears to be part of a larger, multi-state enforcement effort.

Maine’s status as a legal cannabis state has complicated federal efforts to crack down on the sprawling Chinese drug trafficking network that has grown in Maine since roughly Jan. 2019, when Gov. Mills entered office.

But of the more than 270 properties where Chinese cartel-linked cannabis operations are occurring in Maine, about one-third were purchased using mortgages, mostly from Quontic Bank and the now defunct Money Tree Capital.

Based on earlier bank fraud indictments, as well as the evidence presented in the unsealed search warrant application, mortgage fraud and bank fraud may be the federal governments best angle for disrupting and dismantling Chinese drug cartel activity in Maine.

