The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMK60's avatar
AMK60
Jun 21

Politicians, Dems especially, reverse past votes/positions only if their seat is threatened. Voters need to understand that many -not all- politicians do not truly represent them, the constituents. The Mills/Pingree/other contingents are solely focused on the $$ that keep them in office.

Does Mills really govern Maine for the average Mainer?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan Reisman's avatar
Jonathan Reisman
Jun 20

Predicting that like the National Popular Vote Compact, she will let it go into law without her signature

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture