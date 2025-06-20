When Gov. Janet Mills (D) was Attorney General, she presented arguments to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court asserting that Maine’s Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV) Act, enacted through a citizen initiative in 2016, was unconstitutional.

In a 2017 briefing to the Supreme Judicial Court, Mills argued that RCV could not be implemented by a simple bill because it conflicted with the Maine Constitution’s established plurality voting system for electing the Governor, State Senators, and State Representatives. Instead, adopting RCV for those offices would require a constitutional amendment.

Now, Democratic lawmakers have approved LD 1666, a bill that would attempt to do the very thing Gov. Mills once declared unconstitutional.

The bill, which passed the House and Senate on Wednesday, would extend the RCV method currently used in Maine’s congressional elections to every House District, Senate District, and the gubernatorial race.

Will Mills veto the bill, consistent with her 2017 legal briefs asserting its unconstitutionality? Or has her opinion changed for some reason?

Here are a few quotes from the legal arguments then-Attorney General Mills made in 2017 regarding the RCV law.

The Maine Constitution gives local officials, not the centralized office of the Secretary of State, the authority to administer elections:

The Act exceeds the bounds of the Constitution, however, when it requires the Secretary of State to 'tabulate' votes in subsequent rounds of counting in which second, third, or lower ranked preferences expressed by voters are redistributed to produce a different result than was determined from the lists returned by local election officials. By its plain language, as well as by necessary implication, the Constitution directs that there be one round of counting votes and that it be conducted by local officials.

Maine’s Constitution specifically calls for a plurality voting system:

"The central constitutional problem with ranked-choice voting under the Act is that it does not permit a candidate such as Clyde (see p. 9), who receives a plurality (but not a majority) of first-choice votes to win. Instead, it requires further rounds of counting until there are only two candidates left, at which point the one who receives 'the most votes' will necessarily have won a majority of votes in that round."

Maine’s plurality voting system was a deliberate creation by the State Legislature

"For the offices of Governor, State Senator and State Representative, Maine’s Constitution establishes a voting system in which the winners are elected by plurality after municipal officials examine the ballots and count the votes - once. This system is expressed in the plain language of the Constitution, Me. Const. art. IV, pt. 1, § 5 & pt. 2, §§ 3-4, art. V, pt. 1, § 3, and is confirmed by the legislative history of the 19th century constitutional amendments that implemented plurality voting in place of the former majority voting system.

Based on this analysis, AG Mills concluded that adopting RCV for governor, state representative, and state senate races without a constitutional amendment would be unconstitutional. A constitutional amendment, unlike a simple bill, would require far greater legislative support than LD 1666 received.

As Mills wrote, “The Constitution must be amended before such fundamental changes in Maine’s electoral process can occur.”

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Therefore, unless Mills' opinion has changed or she now believes her 2017 analysis was erroneous, one would assume she would be compelled to veto this bill to spare the state the inevitable cost of litigation to block the unconstitutional law from taking effect. However, neither the governor’s office nor the current AG’s office testified on the bill to inform lawmakers that what they were attempting to do was unconstitutional, so whether Mills vetos the bill or not is a guessing game.