The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Mooers's avatar
Susan Mooers
5d

Again Thank You so much to the Maine Wire for your investigative work, and connecting the dots between Mass and Maine! No morals in either state with people in high places! I believe you may have mentioned Governor Mills brother being in on some of these illegal and questionable real estate deals? How much corruption has the state of Maine been exposed to with the Mills regime???

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amos's avatar
Amos
4d

I think you are getting a bit over your skis here with the implication that the landlords were somehow involved in this scheme. It is not illegal to grow marijuana in Maine. It is not illegal to rent space out for such an operation. Everyone in the community knew it was a grow operation. From the outside it looked just like every other legal grow operation that has popped up in our communities. If anything about it was illegal, that was the responsibility of law enforcement to uncover, not the landlords. To imply that long-time Maine residents and business owners were involved in the conspiracy is quite a stretch. I hope you will walk that back in your next reporting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture