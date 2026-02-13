The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
11h

Maybe in order to vote a state ID should be required and in order to get that they should require a birth certificate, address and how long you've lived there, place of employment with years employed with a business phone #, and a state ID. Would that reduce the fraud? I don't know but it seems it would put a dent in it. Realistic? Nah, that would stand a snowballs chance in hell to get through.

Reply
Share
Cindy Reiter's avatar
Cindy Reiter
7h

We need to purge the voter roles for every county in the state and if the nonsense Rank Choice voting rigging continues, there's little chance to gain ground here. That said, I am shocked to see Collins and Murkowski are in fact not attached at the lip. Collins support for the Save Act IS something Maine needs right now. And as badly as I believe Maine needs the Save Act to pass, I do agree that if the fillabuster is ended, the victory would be hollow and short-lived; Angus King needs to do the right thing!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Maine Wire · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture