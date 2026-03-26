As promised, here are the results from the Robinson Report pre- & post-debate surveys.

To state the obvious: This is not a random sample — it’s only subscribers to this Substack. Basic math means you need a sample size that’s representative of the people who will turnout on primary election day for it to have some predictive value. Robinson Report subscribers, being smarter and prettier than your average Mainer, are not perfectly representative of the electorate. So you can’t quite extrapolate the findings to the entire Republican Party, but the results — and the changes between the two polls — are interesting nonetheless. And it’s the best data I have until these candidates start leaking me internal polls (hint, hint).

Subscribers only this time…