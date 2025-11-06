Subscribe to get early access to The Robinson Report interviews, investigations, and hot takes…
Exclusive: Collins Says Chuck Schumer's Fear of AOC Caused Shutdown
In an exclusive interview with The Robinson Report, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer caused the shutdown for fear of far-left radical AOC and her minions.
Nov 06, 2025
The Robinson Report
Maine Wire Editor-in-Chief Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on Maine, New England politics, and organized crime. In his weekly podcast, he'll bring listeners and viewers the inside scoop on State House intrigue, campaigns and elections, and the untold stories of crime and corruption in the state some call Vacationland.
