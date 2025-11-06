The Robinson Report

The Robinson Report

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Exclusive: Collins Says Chuck Schumer's Fear of AOC Caused Shutdown

In an exclusive interview with The Robinson Report, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer caused the shutdown for fear of far-left radical AOC and her minions.
Nov 06, 2025

Subscribe to get early access to The Robinson Report interviews, investigations, and hot takes…

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Maine Wire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture